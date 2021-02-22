Sei Investments Co. Sells 35,667 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $60.74.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

