Sei Investments Co. Sells 765 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Chemed worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $486.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.28. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

