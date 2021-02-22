Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Medical Properties Trust worth $24,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

