Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

