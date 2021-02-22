Seigniorage Shares Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $218,498.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00490592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00086840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00058203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00497073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00072698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

