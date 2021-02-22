Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 6.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 343,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 368,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $658.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.88.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
