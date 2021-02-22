Selfkey Market Cap Reaches $45.50 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $45.50 million and $20.87 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 113.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,878,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

