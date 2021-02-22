SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) fell 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06. 647,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 827,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

In other SemiLEDs news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

