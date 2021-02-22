Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.90

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $278.42 million for the quarter.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through four segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, and Semperform. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

