Semux (SEM) Price Up 31.2% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Semux token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $194,891.36 and approximately $3,018.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012594 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001663 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

