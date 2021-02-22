Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.71

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 2936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.