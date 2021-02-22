Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.71

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 2936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.