Sentinel Protocol Trading 71.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $34.14 million and $32.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005709 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

