Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.08. 857,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 956,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

