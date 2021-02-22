Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 6.2% Higher

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.06. 572,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,130,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.