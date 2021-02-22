Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $266.41 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00010084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $266.41 million and $320.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00477899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00065564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00086571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.58 or 0.00461020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00072126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

