ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $100,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 162,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,410,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded down $14.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,967. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.51, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

