ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,586,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 75,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,433,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $570.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average is $509.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

