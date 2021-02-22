ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.65

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,763 shares of company stock worth $1,448,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 342,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

