Sessia Market Cap Hits $662,440.89 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $662,440.89 and approximately $89,243.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sessia has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

