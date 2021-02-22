Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

VII has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

VII stock opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.15.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.