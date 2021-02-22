Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

VII has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

VII stock opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.15.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.