Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

