SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 43,312 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.88 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

