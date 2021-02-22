SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 51,801 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 154,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

