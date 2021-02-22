SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 238.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.