SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

