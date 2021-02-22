SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,317 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $81.45 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

