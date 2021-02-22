SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bunge by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

