SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. Analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

