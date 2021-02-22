SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

