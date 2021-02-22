SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FHI opened at $27.60 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

