SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,339 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 49,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

