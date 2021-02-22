SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 74 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in NVR by 18.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,705.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,352.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4,174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,313 shares of company stock worth $10,156,509. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

