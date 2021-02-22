SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 61.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

SGL traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.93 ($8.15). 364,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €2.03 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of €7.38 ($8.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.34 million and a P/E ratio of -44.42.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

