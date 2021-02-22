SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.45. 864,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 580,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

