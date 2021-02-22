Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 14.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,283,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.