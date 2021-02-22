Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) PT Lowered to $13.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.03.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.