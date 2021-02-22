Shield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $719,826.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 93.9% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.63 or 0.00028835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $719,826.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00495643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00086540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00501813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00072716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027977 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

