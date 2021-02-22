SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0008

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $410,850.84 and approximately $1,547.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,576.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.03 or 0.03283241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00382671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01157361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.16 or 0.00396007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.04 or 0.00412573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

