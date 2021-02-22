ShockWave Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,520. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

