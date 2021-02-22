Sidoti Lowers Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Neutral

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ACA opened at $64.40 on Monday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

