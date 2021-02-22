Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

