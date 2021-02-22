Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.62%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

