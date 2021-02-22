Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.65.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.38. 934,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,935. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$896.98 million and a PE ratio of -60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.41.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

