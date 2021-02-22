Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 739,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,326,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.
The firm has a market cap of $403.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.
About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
