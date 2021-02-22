Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 739,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,326,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $403.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Sientra by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

