Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. 56,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,721. Sika has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

