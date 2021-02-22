Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Sika has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

