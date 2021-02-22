Sika’s (SXYAY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,721. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

