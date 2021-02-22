Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $162.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
