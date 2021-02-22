Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $162.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

