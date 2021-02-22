Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $195.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,200. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

