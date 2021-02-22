Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $195.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.
Shares of SLAB stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,200. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
