Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 8.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.63. 2,910,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,978,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

